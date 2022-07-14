One dead after crash with cement truck in Troutdale.

TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) – One person has died in Troutdale after a crash involving a cement truck and an SUV, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the crash happened Thursday around 9:30 a.m. in the 44000 block of NW Sundial Road. Early investigation shows the driver of the SUV was turning left to head south on NW Sundial Road when the car collided with the northbound cement truck

MCSO says because of the severity of the crash, responding crews from Gresham Fire Department used special equipment to extract the driver of the SUV.

LifeFlight responded to take the driver of the SUV to the hospital, but the driver died from injuries prior to takeoff.

A passenger in the SUV was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition, MCSO says. The driver of the cement truck was evaluated at the scene, but officials did not state their condition.

No identities have been released at this time.

