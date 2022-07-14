Advertisement

One dead after crash with cement truck in Troutdale

One dead after crash with cement truck in Troutdale.
One dead after crash with cement truck in Troutdale.(Multnomah County Sheriff's Office)
By Riley Blake
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:40 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) – One person has died in Troutdale after a crash involving a cement truck and an SUV, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the crash happened Thursday around 9:30 a.m. in the 44000 block of NW Sundial Road. Early investigation shows the driver of the SUV was turning left to head south on NW Sundial Road when the car collided with the northbound cement truck

MCSO says because of the severity of the crash, responding crews from Gresham Fire Department used special equipment to extract the driver of the SUV.

LifeFlight responded to take the driver of the SUV to the hospital, but the driver died from injuries prior to takeoff.

A passenger in the SUV was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition, MCSO says. The driver of the cement truck was evaluated at the scene, but officials did not state their condition.

No identities have been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Scene photo
Bicyclist hit, killed by driver in north Portland identified
Rogers Landing on the Willamette River in Tigard, Oregon.
Innertuber dies after injuries sustained in boat crash on Willamette River
Keffer James White, 29, appears in court Monday, June 27, 2022. He's charged with attempted...
Man charged with murder after death of elderly man in downtown Portland attack
Bianka Evenson and Monika Jones
Missing, at risk 4-year-old believed to be in SE Portland