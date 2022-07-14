Advertisement

One hospitalized following Salem shooting

One person is injured after a Wednesday shooting in Salem, according to officials.
One person is injured after a Wednesday shooting in Salem, according to officials.
By FOX 12 Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
One person is injured after a Wednesday shooting in Salem, according to officials.

The Salem Police Department informed nearby residents of the incident shortly before 5:30 p.m., saying in a tweet that the shooting had taken place in the area of Oak Park Drive and Mooreland Avenue NE.

The injured person has been taken to a hospital for treatment, according to officials.

Salem P.D. said the incident was isolated and has released no further information at this time.

