One hospitalized following Salem shooting

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – One person is injured after a Wednesday shooting in Salem, according to officials.

The Salem Police Department informed nearby residents of the incident shortly before 5:30 p.m., saying in a tweet that the shooting had taken place in the area of Oak Park Drive and Mooreland Avenue NE.

The injured person has been taken to a hospital for treatment, according to officials.

Salem P.D. said the incident was isolated and has released no further information at this time.

