Oregon DHS: Missing 4-year-old girl believed to be at risk found

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services said a missing 4-year-old girl who was believed to be at risk has been found.

Bianka Evenson, 4, disappeared July 8 with her mother, Monika Jones. Oregon DHS did not say why they considered Bianka at risk.

Oregon DHS said Bianka was found on Thursday, but did not provide any further details.

