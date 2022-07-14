Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb dies after accidental fall

EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) – The University of Oregon community is mourning the loss of one of their own after tight end for the Ducks football team, Spencer Webb, died in an accident near an Oregon lake.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said the 22-year-old died Wednesday afternoon after falling and striking his head near Triangle Lake, which is about 35 miles northwest of Eugene. Bystanders and responding paramedics were unable to revive him.

The sheriff’s office said his death appears to be accidental.

Webb was a junior at UO and a fan favorite. Last season, the tight end played in all 14 games, starting in three of them. He was expected to start this coming season.

UO Head Coach Dan Lanning put out a tweet Wednesday night, saying: “So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!”

🙏 So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you! — Dan Lanning (@CoachDanLanning) July 14, 2022

Long-time Ducks equipment manager Kenny Farr said in a tweet, “Spence came to my office every day... we talked about everything but football. I’m thankful for the time we had. I will miss you my friend…”

FOX 12 has reached out to the University of Oregon and the Lane County Sheriff’s Office for more information. FOX 12 will update this story when new details are released.

