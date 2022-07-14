Oregon to launch paid leave program in 2023

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Employment Department announced a new program that will allow employees to take paid time off for important or serious events.

The program will cover leave for the birth or adoption of a child, serious illness or injury, taking care of a seriously ill family member, domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking or harassment.

Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, most employees and large employers will pay contributions toward the paid leave. Employees will pay 60% and large employers will pay 40% of the 1% contribution rate. Small employers with less than 25 employees will not be required to make payments. The contributions will go into a trust fund which will provide the revenue for employee paid leave benefits starting Sept. 3, 2023.

Information about the program, the benefits and the contributions can be found on the Oregon paid leave website. In the winter, the website will re-launch in 11 languages with interactive tools for employers and employees, such as a benefits calculator.

