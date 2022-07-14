OSP: Suspect wanted after deadly road rage incident in Polk County

POLK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon State Police is asking for the public’s help as they conduct a homicide investigation.

The OSP said at approximately 9 p.m. on July 13, officers responded to Hwy 18 milepost 15 in Polk County.

Investigators determined the shooting was a result of suspected road rage during which the victim pulled over to let the suspect pass. The suspect instead stopped next to the victim who exited their car and multiple shots came from the suspect’s car.

Officers believe the shots came from the passenger side of the vehicle which then fled the scene.

The victim was declared dead at the scene and a passenger was uninjured.

OSP said the car is a black with a round emblem on the hood. The description of the passenger in the suspect car was a younger male, less than 25 years old, medium complexion, and small in stature with short dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677). Reference case number SP22177525.

