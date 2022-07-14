Portland agency working to clean up streets and camps

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The City of Portland plans to allocate $2.6 million dollars to reduce the impact of campsites throughout the city. This item on the city council agenda got tabled Wednesday but it will be up for public comment and discussion soon.

The money will go to Central City Concern, an organization that offers healthcare, housing, and employment for the houseless.

Central City is quick to point out it does not do sweeps of homeless camps. It will only remove camps that have been abandoned. Other than that its workers simply keep campsites clean and work one on one with the houseless to try to get them help.

Many Central City Concern workers have experienced homelessness or addiction in the past. The organization provides them health care, housing, and employment in the Clean Start program. Clean Start workers remove garbage and graffiti from Portland streets.

Nick Bartling says his job with the Clean Start program has given him purpose. He’s off the street, employed, and giving back to his community.

Last year about 800 workers with the Clean Start program successfully moved on to jobs with other employers.

