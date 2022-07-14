Sunny & Warm To End the Week

Good morning, it’s going to be a nice one today!

We’re going to be seeing mainly sunny skies through the day today, but this morning we may start with a few high clouds out there. Expect temperatures to climb nicely this afternoon into the mid 80s. We’ll see sunny skies over most of Oregon. Temperatures east of the Cascades will soar again into the 90s.

We’ll get another nice day tomorrow in the mid 80s too! Saturday will be slightly cooler, low 80s likely and we will start with more morning cloud cover, which will be slower to clear out. We’ll see gradual clearing to mostly sunny skies. Sunday is expected to be the coolest day of the week, with highs in the upper 70s.

Heading into next week, it looks like things will heat up again! Monday will likely start in the mid to upper 80s and then Tuesday should climb into the upper 80s to low 90s. We’ll see temperatures a bit cooler and more comfortable Wednesday, back into the mid 80s. No sign of rain in this forecast!

