Teen suspect dead, police officer hospitalized after shooting in Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A teenager is dead after an attempted arrest in Salem on Wednesday evening, according to officials.

The Salem Police Department said officers in the area of Oak Park Drive and Mooreland Avenue Northeast were attempting to arrest a juvenile suspect wanted for involvement in the March 18 shooting at the Salem Center Mall and the June 13 shooting downtown.

Once contacted by officers, the suspect produced a gun and an exchange of fire ensued during which the juvenile was shot. Police said the suspect, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday morning, FOX 12 spoke with friends of the boy who was killed. They said he was just 16 years old and describe him as a good friend with a great smile.

“Just because he had warrants doesn’t mean they had the right to shoot him. You’re innocent until proven guilty, and the way that they proceeded - that they just treated him as if he was guilty, and he was a 16-year-old kid. It’s not right,” said Daren Shelton.

One officer was injured during the exchange of gunfire and was taken to Salem Health. Officials say he is expected to make a full recovery.

Per standard department policy, all involved officers have been placed on administrative leave. The officers involved in the shooting were identified as Officer Brian Frazzini, Officer Erick Hernandez, Officer Ryan Morris, and Officer Adam Waite.

FOX 12 has reached out to Oregon State Police and Salem police for more information, but have not yet heard back.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.