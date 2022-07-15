2 firefighters injured while battling two-alarm house fire in NW Portland
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:26 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two firefighters received minor injuries while battling a two-alarm fire in northwest Portland.
On Friday, just after 10 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to house fire in the 1100 block of Northwest Eloise Lane. A second alarm was called for the fire to bring in additional resources.
PF&R said there was significant fire in the first floor crawl space. It was quickly extinguished.
Two firefighters sustained minor to moderate injuries. PF&R did not provide any further details about their injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Northwest Cornell Road was closed at Northwest Eloise Lane while crews were on scene.
Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.