Armed suspect arrested during illegal marijuana bust in Central Point

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An armed suspect was arrested Thursday after trying to flee from authorities during an illegal marijuana grow bust in Central Point, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said a search warrant on a marijuana grow site in the 4100 block of Corey Road was served early Thursday morning. Detectives found about 2,748 illegal cannabis plants in seven greenhouses, as well as about 1,000 pounds of processed marijuana.

Detectives also found seven firearms, including one that was a “ghost gun,” according to the sheriff’s office. One of the guns was reported stolen out of Florida.

During the search, the sheriff’s office said a suspect armed with a pistol attempted to flee. The suspect was found hiding at a nearby property in the 3400 block of Randall Avenue.

The suspect, who was not identified by the sheriff’s office, was booked into the Jackson County Jail for interfering with a peace officer, resisting arrest, second-degree criminal trespass, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful carrying or concealing of a firearm, and unlawful manufacture of marijuana.

Eight other people on the property were detained, interviewed, and released, according to the sheriff’s office. Detectives have identified more suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff’s office said this case was part of a months-long investigation of an illegal/black market marijuana growing operation. There was no licensing for any type of cannabis growing, handling, or processing at this location.

No additional details have been released at this time.

