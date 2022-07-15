Advertisement

Bicyclist hit, killed by driver in north Portland identified

Scene photo
Scene photo(KPTV)
By Riley Blake
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:19 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified the bicyclist killed in a North Portland crash Sunday.

PPB says 70-year-old Martin Crommie was riding an e-bike northbound in traffic prior to the crash. Crommie moved to the side of the road and the driver of the involved truck, a 2021 Toyota Tacoma, began to pass. PPB says at this point, Crommie made an unexpected sudden left turn, colliding with the left side of the vehicle.

The crash happened at about 10:14 p.m. at the intersection of North Juneau Street and North Chautauqua Boulevard. Police said paramedics arrived before officers and pronounced Crommie dead at the scene.

The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene.

This was the 32nd traffic fatality for 2022 in Portland.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rogers Landing on the Willamette River in Tigard, Oregon.
Innertuber dies after injuries sustained in boat crash on Willamette River
One dead after crash with cement truck in Troutdale.
One dead after crash with cement truck in Troutdale
Keffer James White, 29, appears in court Monday, June 27, 2022. He's charged with attempted...
Man charged with murder after death of elderly man in downtown Portland attack
Bianka Evenson and Monika Jones
Missing, at risk 4-year-old believed to be in SE Portland