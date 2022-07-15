Bicyclist hit, killed by driver in north Portland identified

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified the bicyclist killed in a North Portland crash Sunday.

PPB says 70-year-old Martin Crommie was riding an e-bike northbound in traffic prior to the crash. Crommie moved to the side of the road and the driver of the involved truck, a 2021 Toyota Tacoma, began to pass. PPB says at this point, Crommie made an unexpected sudden left turn, colliding with the left side of the vehicle.

The crash happened at about 10:14 p.m. at the intersection of North Juneau Street and North Chautauqua Boulevard. Police said paramedics arrived before officers and pronounced Crommie dead at the scene.

The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene.

This was the 32nd traffic fatality for 2022 in Portland.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.