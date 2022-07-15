Cloudier & Cooler Into Weekend

Good evening and happy Friday! Talk about another amazing day. There has been very little to complain about here in the Portland area recently. We have clear, sunny skies now, but late tonight expect to see the clouds increasing.

Tomorrow morning is going to start out cloudy, there is also a slight chance we could see some drizzle in the morning. Clouds will be slow to clear. Expect partly cloudy skies by evening and a cooler high, in the upper 70s most likely with a few spots in the metro touching the low 80s. The cooler weather will continue Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 70s and mainly partly cloudy skies through the day.

We’re heating up starting early next week and will see the return of sunshine. By Tuesday we should see another day right around 90°. The rest of the week will be warm, with highs in the mid 80s and mostly sunny skies.

