Dayton elementary school teacher arrested for sexual contact with a minor

MCMINNVILLE Ore. (KPTV) – A Dayton elementary school teacher has been arrested after sexual contact with a 10-year-old girl, according to the McMinnville Police Department.

Police say Henry J. Claxton, 25, of Carlton, admitted to having sexual contact with the child when interviewed by police following an investigation.

Claxton is a teacher at the Dayton Grade School and teaches 3rd grade, according to the district website.

Police say the incident took place at a “non-school-related location” within McMinnville and the 10-year-old is not a student in the Dayton School District.

Claxton was arrested and booked into the Yamhill County Jail on one count of first-degree sexual abuse.

