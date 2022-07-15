Eugene businesses prepare for the World Athletic Championship

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) – This Friday, the World Athletic Championship will kick off in Eugene putting Oregon in the international spotlight.

Locals in “Track Town USA” say they’re ready to host the world, prepping for the ten-day international event for weeks.

Already, the city of 170,000 is growing with visitors and restaurants are seeing that influx in their dining rooms.

The general manager of Steelhead McKenzie and Steelhead Brewery on East Fifth Avenue, Domingo Garcia, says he’s adding extra staffing to help with the surge of crowds.

“The energy is pretty high and it’s growing of course,” Garcia says. “The riverfront festival is ready to gear up, the country fair just happened -- it’s gotten people excited about what’s next. But this is going to be totally different.”

The general manager says he started noticing an uptick in business last week with people flying in to start setting up the games.

If you plan on heading down to Eugen for the World Athletic Championships, make sure to give yourself some time as more than 2,000 athletes from 190 countries, their fans, and the media will all be in town.

The City of Eugene is recommending using public transportation when possible to help ease congestion on roads.

