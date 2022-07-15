EXCLUSIVE: Close friends remember Spencer Webb for his life on and off the field

EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - Spencer Webb’s girlfriend and close friends say he had so much to bring to those around him beyond his stellar football career.

On Wednesday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said Webb died when he hit his head after falling along the rock slides area of Lake Creek in remote Lane County near Triangle Lake.

Locals say the rock slides in Lake Creek can be dangerous. One person told Fox 12 off camera, they’ve witnessed several deaths in recent years after similar incidents like the fall that took the life of Webb.

Webb had made his mark on the University of Oregon’s football team, but also brought so much to those closest to him. His girlfriend Kelly Green, close friend Cody Avilla, and friend from home and roommate Manny Olvera spoke exclusively to Fox 12 about how Webb has impacted them.

“I’ve never instantly connected with somebody so quickly, I just knew that was like my person and he made me feel so loved and cherished,” said Green. “He always had time for everybody like me, his friends, his teammates, his coaches, all the kids that he would go to their practices.”

Green and Webb’s friend Cody Avilla say they were with him the afternoon of the accident. Avilla remembers Webb as a selfless individual who made time to mentor young athletes. Avilla recalls a recent day where Webb went out of his way to attend a youth football game of a close friend’s son.

“Spencer had a morning practice and an evening practice and then still made it a point to go home, grab these guys, and drove out to Elmira just to watch him play ball because he knew how much those kids looked up to him.”

Manny Olvera is a close friend and roommate of Webb’s. They both grew up in the Sacramento area. Olvera wants people to remember Webb for his positivity he brought to all those he met.

“Let’s celebrate him, let’s celebrate how good of a person he was, celebrate what he was on the field and off the field. He was honestly more than an athlete.”

Green, Olvera, and Avilla say mentoring young football players was a constant passion of Webb’s. Olvera recounts a time when Webb flew down to the Los Angeles area to surprise a young fan after the boy’s parents reached out on social media. Webb spent the day giving away signed jerseys to the boy and his friends, and playing football with them.

“That right there was the coolest thing to us: the impact he has on the youth,” Olvera said. He could go do that, all he had to do is show up and play football with them and that’s a life memory they’ll never forget.

For those closest to Webb, the heartache of losing their friend will take time to heal, but they find strength in the legacy Webb had already established for himself at just 22 years old.

“The sky was the limit for that kid there was no doubt about it,” said Avilla. “His personality, everything about him would take him to whatever lengths he wanted to go to.”

FOX 12 also received a statement from University of Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens, and head football coach Dan Lanning, and the Oregon football program on the loss of Spencer Webb:

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Spencer Webb. Our hearts go out to his family, teammates, and friends at such a difficult time. We will miss Spencer greatly.”

