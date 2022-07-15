Friends, family, and community members mourn Spencer Webb in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) — One day after the tragic death of a star football player at the University of Oregon, nearly 200 people gathered at the south gate of Autzen Stadium to remember a friend, a brother, and an athlete.

Spencer Webb, 22, passed away Wednesday afternoon after the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said he fell and hit his head at “The Rock Slides,” a popular watering hole near Triangle Lake, about an hour Northwest of Eugene. Ryan Seidel is going into her junior year at the University of Oregon. She said Webb was engrained into the university community.

“He wasn’t just a football player, he was a friend to everyone in Eugene,” Seidel said. “If someone needed help, he was always so positive, he was always there, he made friends with everybody.”

Seidel was just one of the dozens of people who showed up for the vigil Thursday evening. Teammates, Eugene community members, close friends, and people who didn’t even know Webb, stood in silence for more than an hour. Every so often there would be the faint sound of someone crying amongst the crowd.

In the middle of the group, candles sat before pictures of Webb. Above those pictures, his University of Oregon jersey, number 18 hung, slightly swaying in the summer breeze.

Webb’s death is still fresh for the Eugene and the University of Oregon community. The raw emotions could be felt in the silence. Those at the vigil said Eugene and the university will not be the same.

