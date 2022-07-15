Innertuber dies after injuries sustained in boat crash on Willamette River

NEWBERG Ore. (KPTV) – One person has died from their injuries after a boating incident on the Willamette River.

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said the unnamed 20-year-old from the Brooks area was floating on an inner tube Monday afternoon when a boat ran over them and one other person.

The boat involved was pulling the inner tube near the Rogers Landing area when they crossed paths, running over both people, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

YCSO said Thursday the other injured innertuber is a juvenile and will not be identified.

An ongoing investigation has determined the driver of the boat at the time of the incident was a 17-year-old from the Brooks without a valid license for operation. The operator’s parent was onboard at the time of the incident and is licensed for boat operation, YCSO confirms.

Both the 20-year-old and the juvenile on the inner tubes were wearing safety vests at the time of the accident.

At this time, no additional details have been released.

