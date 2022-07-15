‘A lot of us are afraid’: Vancouver Safe Stay Community members upset after attack with golf club

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - People living in the Outpost, a Safe Stay Community in Vancouver, are feeling uneasy after hearing someone was hit in the face with a golf club and the person responsible hasn’t been caught. Though Vancouver Police said they have identified the suspect.

“A lot of us are afraid,” Jim Thayer, who lives at the Outpost, said.

He said his wife was there when it happened. He said it all started when a man living in a tent behind their community was yelling and a resident was upset, got a bat and hit the man in his tent.

From there, the fight escalated. The man in the tent had a machete and cut the man holding the bat, and Vancouver Police said that’s when he got out of the tent and was hit in the face with a golf club.

Thayer was upset this happened because people living at the Outpost want to feel safe.

“We don’t feel protected if that kind of thing is happening around here,” he said. “We’re trying to get our lives changed around, we’re trying to get back into a home, we’re trying to change our lives but then we have to deal with that.”

The city’s Homeless Response Coordinator said this is the first time any violence has happened in December. She provided a statement:

“The incident involving a resident of the Safe Stay Community and a person camping near the enclosed community is both unfortunate and devastating. The resident will not be allowed to return to the Safe Stay Community.”

She said they’re working with police as they investigate.

