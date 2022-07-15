Advertisement

Multiple vehicle crash closes parts of I-84 in Gresham

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:14 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – A crash on Interstate 84 has closed off highway lanes in Gresham.

The closure affected all westbound lanes and one eastbound lane, however, ODOT says closures have been reduced to one westbound lane.

ODOT said the multiple vehicle crash is between 162nd and 181st Avenues and traffic westbound is delayed 20 minutes.

No injuries have been confirmed at this time.

