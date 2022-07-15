No criminal charges for driver in deadly Sherwood crash

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County District Attorney’s Office has announced criminal charges won’t be pressed against a driver in a deadly February crash, following a multi-agency investigation.

The potential charges were in regard to the Feb. 20 crash near Edy Road and Trailblazer Place in Sherwood that killed a 16-year-old and an 11-year-old.

Officials said six different law enforcement agencies conducted an extensive investigation, including a full review of the driver’s actions prior to the crash, cell phone activity, computerized vehicle data, and full medical history. This was done with the driver’s complete cooperation, the DA’s office said Thursday.

In a release Thursday, the Washington County DA’s Office wrote, “All available evidence points to the conclusion that the driver lost consciousness while driving which resulted in a loss of control of his vehicle. While the specific medical condition that caused a lack of consciousness remains unknown, the available evidence does not support criminal charges and points to the conclusion that this is a tragic accident.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.