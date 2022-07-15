Oregon Nurses Association votes yes to new contract at Providence St. Vincent

PORTLAND, Ore. - Nurses at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center voted to approve a new contract Friday, according to the Oregon Nurses Association. The vote comes after the nurses of the ONA voted unanimously to authorize a strike in early May. They have been in negotiations with Providence St. Vincent since then.

The new contract is a two-year agreement that will raise staffing standards by creating a break nurse program that will give patient care quickly and reduce nurse burnout. It will also increase frontline workers’ access to personal protective equipment and help recruit and retain nurses to address the staffing crisis. To protect the health of nurses, the contract will also keep health care affordable to them and their families.

WE DID IT! Thanks to the courage and solidarity of nurses and the support of our community, we secured a new contract that delivered wins on five of our top priorities at Providence St. Vincent. This will improve nurses’ working conditions and patient care. #NursesLead #WeAreONA pic.twitter.com/6wfGLLaGPy — Oregon Nurses Association (@OregonNurses) July 15, 2022

“Nurses want to give patients the best care we can, but we can’t do that when we’re papering over gaps throughout the hospital. This contract recognizes the essential work ONA nurses do and gives us the tools we need to turn the page and begin delivering the care our community deserves,” said ONA Executive Committee President at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center John Smeltzer, RN. “These were challenging negotiations but because nurses and our community stood together we were able to win a fair contract that creates a healthier future for patients and caregivers.”

ONA represents 1,600 nurses working at Providence St. Vincent and more than 4000 nurses in 10 other Providence locations in Oregon. Nurses at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center in Oregon city voted to ratify their own contract Monday and nurses at Providence Milwaukie Hospital will be holding their ratification vote on Wednesday. ONA’s nurse bargaining team at Providence Hood River is scheduled to meet with Providence management for another bargaining session on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.