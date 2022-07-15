Tigard police searching for suspect after gunpoint robbery

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) – The Tigard Police Department is investigating an armed robbery by gunpoint on Thursday afternoon.

Officers say they were called to a business in the 13100 block of SW Pacific Highway at 2:43 p.m. where employees were reporting being robbed at gunpoint. No employees or customers were injured during the robbery, according to officials.

Tigard P.D. said several officers arrived to search the area, including a K-9 team and the use of a drone but the suspect wasn’t located.

The suspect is described by police as a 6′ tall black man with a medium build, wearing gray sweatpants, black shoes, and a dark-colored sweatshirt with a light-colored t-shirt underneath.

The Tigard police ask if you have information, call 503-718-COPS or email tips@tigard-or.gov.

