Portland man gets 15 years in prison after double murder attempt

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted of attempted murder.

Multnomah County District Attorney Office says Eric A. Coon, 25, was sitting in a car in Jan. 2021 with his then partner and one other passenger. After getting into an argument with his partner, Coon got out of the vehicle before shooting his partner and the vehicle’s other passenger both in their heads.

Both victims survived, according to the DA’s office. Coon’s partner suffered permanent brain damage and the vehicle’s other passenger had to have reconstructive surgery on her jaw because of the shooting.

Coon was sentenced to 15 years in prison by a Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge for two counts of attempted murder in the first degree with a firearm.

