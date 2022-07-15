Portland Timbers and Thorns help pack food boxes at Sunshine Division.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Timbers and Thorns were out helping pack food boxes at the Sunshine Division on Thursday.

This is the latest volunteer opportunity during the team’s annual Stand Together Week.

Timbers owner and CEO Merritt Paulson, as well as several players from the Timbers and Thorns, worked to pack food boxes at the Sunshine Division that will be delivered to people in need.

“It also gets them working right next to fans, shoulder to shoulder with fans and that is one of the coolest things,” said Paulson. “Our players love this, they look forward to this, this is not an imposition on them -- this something they get excited about year in and year out. It’s pretty cool.”

There are two more days of volunteer opportunities during Stand Together Week.

