Rose City Sneakerfest celebrates sneaker culture

Rose City Sneakerfest is happening this weekend!
By Ayo Elise
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:30 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – Rose City Sneakerfest is giving sneakerheads from all over Oregon the chance to connect and buy, sell and trade sneakers all in one place!

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with the organizers behind the event to find out what Portlanders should expect when they stop by this Sunday.

Learn more about the event on their website.

Rose City Sneakerfest celebrates sneaker culture
