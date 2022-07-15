SUNNY AND WARM DAY

Most of the state or Oregon will be sunny and warm today, expect the north end of the coast. It will be pretty overcast with a slight chance of a brief, isolated shower for the north coast. Otherwise we are off to another beautiful day today with mostly clear skies this morning around the metro. Expect sunny skies and a high of 84 today.

Tomorrow morning we start off pretty overcast and the clouds will be slow to leave. By late afternoon it will finally be partly cloudy to mostly sunny, high 82. Partly cloudy on Sunday, high only reaching the upper 70s. It heats up Monday and Tuesday with sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Wednesday and Thursday, mostly sunny, high 85.

