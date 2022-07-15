World Athletic Championship kicks off in Eugene

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) – Oregon is in the global limelight this weekend because Friday kicks off the World Athletic Championships in Eugene. 2,000 athletes from across the world are set to compete in the most prominent track and field event in the world.

This is the first time the competition has been on U.S. soil and the best of the best from over 200 nations are in Eugene to compete. For the next 10 days, the athletes will compete in 49 track and field events.

“I just want to see the world come together and have a good time,” says Jimmie Ray Berguin.

As it begins for the first time on American soil, the 18th World Athlete’s Championship chose “Track Town USA.”

“For all these athletes it’s a journey of years and years and years,” says Patti Keenan.

Some may not have advanced but are grateful to be among the elite.

“I had a lot of fun,” says high jumper for Team USA, Darius Carbin. “I saw a lot of the professionals that I’ve been watching growing up.”

Fans traveled miles to get the experience of a lifetime.

“We’re coming tomorrow for the finals and I do have to say we watched some of the 100-meter heats,” says Patti Keenan. “Nothing like on TV, they’re way better in person.”

The World Athletic Championships will run through July 24 and tickets are still available.

