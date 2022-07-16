Advertisement

2 dead after vehicle crashes into power pole near Lyons

police lights
(MGN)
FOX 12 Staff
Jul. 16, 2022
LINN COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Two people died early Saturday morning when their vehicle crashed head-on into a power pole near Lyons.

Around 2:41 a.m., deputies and emergency personnel responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 4700 block of Lyons-Mill City Drive, east of Lyons in Linn County, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan reported.

Authorities reported, that a 2005 Ford Focus driven by Stephanie Woolley, 27, of Lyons, was traveling west on Lyons-Mill City Drive when she left the road, striking a power pole and metal pillars filled with concrete around the pole. Woolley and the only other passenger, Michael Carroll Jr., 43, of Idaho, were found deceased on arrival.

The investigation is ongoing. The sheriff said alcohol and high speed appeared to be factors in the crash.

