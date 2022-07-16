Cloudy Saturday With Chance of Morning Drizzle

Good morning & happy Saturday! It’s a different start to the day than we have had the past few days! Expect a cloudy start with the slight possibility of some drizzle here in the Portland area. Through the afternoon clouds will gradually clear, but it will be slow and only to partly cloudy skies this evening. Clouds will then increase into the night. This will keep highs a bit lower today, we expect most areas to touch into the upper 70s to low 80s. We will get more evening sunshine along the coast and we expect a sunny day east of the Cascades.

Tomorrow will be another cooler day, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We will again see morning clouds gradually clearing tomorrow, but expect more sunny conditions in the evening. Heading into next week, we expect to see lots of sun and temperatures will heat up quickly. We are likely to see mid to upper 80s on Monday, then a day around 90° Tuesday.

The rest of the week, expect mostly sunny conditions and highs in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows will continue to be comfortably cool in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Beyond the chance of drizzle this morning, we don’t see any other wet weather in the forecast.

