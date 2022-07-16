EXCLUSIVE: Portland woman seeks justice after unprovoked killing of husband

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland woman is seeking answers after her husband was shot and killed right in front of her as they were coming back from a day trip to the coast.

Oregon State Police say the shooting happened along Hwy. 18 in Polk County on Wednesday night around 9 p.m. near Milepost 15.

The victim died at the scene and the suspects are still on the loose. State Police say 45-year-old Dennis Anderson was killed in what investigators are calling a road rage incident.

Anderson was married with two teenage daughters and a stepson. Anderson’s wife of nearly 20 years, Brandy Goldsbury, says she and Anderson were coming home from a day in Lincoln City. She says the driver and passenger who shot and killed her husband suddenly became aggravated while behind them on Hwy 18 near the Van Duzer Rest Area, even attempting to run her and Anderson off the road.

Dennis Anderson. (KPTV)

“We decided to stop and call 911, pulled over, Dennis got out of the car, I was calling 911, and the people in the vehicle started shooting at us and shot Dennis and our car,” said Goldsbury.

Goldsbury says the suspects’ car pulled up beside them and a man on the passenger side fired what she says was a powerful gun that quickly fired many rounds. Goldsbury was not hurt, but is now living with the pain of knowing her husband’s killers are still walking free. She is pleading for people with any information on those responsible for her husband’s death to come forward.

Dennis Anderson. (KPTV)

“It would mean the world to me if we can identify the driver and the person that shot Dennis,” said Goldsbury. “If anyone recognizes the vehicle that has been posted, or has heard people whisper or talk about some kind of event like this, please come

forward.”

OSP said the suspects’ car is black with a round emblem on the hood. The passenger in the suspect’s car is described as a younger male, less than 25 years old, with medium complexion, and small in stature with short dark hair.

Suspect vehicle in Dennis Anderson's murder. (KPTV)

Anderson has two teenage daughters with Goldsbury, and she says her son from a previous relationship was taken under Anderson’s wing as if he was one of his own children. She remembers Anderson as a compassionate person who went above and beyond to help people.

“He was goofy, and funny, and always willing to help people,” Goldsbury said. “He adopted basically my son, I was a single mom when we met, we had two beautiful girls.”

Dennis Anderson. (KPTV)

Goldsbury also told us Anderson had even quit a good job recently so he would have more time to spend with their daughters. Goldsbury is trying to find the strength to move forward after her partner of nearly two decades was taken in an act of cold blood.

“They stole the most important person in my life from me and from his children, you know? It’s the worst kind of death.”

A GoFundMe Page has been set up by Goldsbury’s family and friends to help cover funeral expenses for Dennis Anderson and assist the family with basic household needs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677). Reference case number SP22177525.

