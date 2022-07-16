Family and friends remember Kevin McDowell, hold memorial on Friday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Family, friends, and the community came together to remember Kevin McDowell on Friday. On June 26, McDowell was boating near Lemon Island when he saw a woman struggling to swim. He jumped into the Columbia River to help her. She was able to be saved, but McDowell went under the water and did not resurface. His body was recovered several days later on July 4.

On Friday, people gathered at the Washington Park Amphitheater to remember McDowell and share their experiences with him.

“When I think of a best friend, I don’t think of a label,” said one friend. “I think of how that person makes you feel. When I was with Kevin he made me feel like I was his best friend no matter what. He made me feel like I was invincible, that I could do anything.”

McDowell’s family came to Portland from California following the incident last month. His mom, Rhonda Jackson, says the support from the community has been overwhelming.

There are restaurants sending us food, there are people giving us love, it’s just been amazing,” said Jackson. “I’ve been in restaurants and people come up asking if I am Kevin’s mom. I say yes and they say our dinner is on them. I’ve had people who literally delivered food to our hotel. The blessings these people have shown my son, the love, the comradery. It amazes me to know that people can come together like this for one person. I’m not bragging on me, I’m bragging on God, but I know my son was a good guy, but to see the love these people have shown him and seeing how people say he touched their lives and inspired them to be better people, I love that. I always told him to treat people better than you want them to treat you and that’s what he lived by. I’m grateful for that.”

Jackson says her son left this world as a hero and she is proud of the man he was and the legacy he leaves behind.

“He was kind, patient, loving. Giving, understanding, and funny,” said Jackson. “So funny. I don’t care how sad you were. He would do something funny to make you laugh. He just wanted everyone to be happy. Everybody to love everybody. There are so many women who don’t get 35 years with their child. I haven’t really lost him, he has just transitioned to a different place. He is in my heart and I am ok. I am at peace. I have no anger, no disdain for anyone. I am at peace and that’s all that matters.”

A GoFundMe created for the family has raised over twice the original goal. His sister who organized the GoFundMe stated “I can’t begin to share how much you all as a community have blessed us during this painful time”.

The family created a website to remember McDowell by where friends can leave tributes as well as share photos and videos of McDowell.

