Firefighters rescue 3 cats, 3 dogs from burning home in Eugene

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:25 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Springfield Fire crews rescued three cats and three dogs from a burning home in Eugene on Saturday morning.  

Firefighters arrived at the scene at the 100 block of Maynard Avenue in Eugene and found the fire burning in the kitchen and attic area of the home with the owner safely outside.

The owner told firefighters that their pets were trapped inside and crews were able to rescue the animals.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and there were no reported injuries.

