Multiple agencies respond, extinguish Hillsboro brush fire
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:14 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A brush fire has been extinguished in Hillsboro after quick actions by local fire departments Friday afternoon.
The Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said the fire was in the area of 1000 block of 331st West.
Aside from TVF&R, Hillsboro and Forest Grove responded to the fire.
The fire was successfully extinguished before spreading, with TVF&R saying no structures or injuries occurred.
Officials estimate two acres were burnt.
Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.