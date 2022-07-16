Multiple agencies respond; extinguish Hillsboro brush fire

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A brush fire has been extinguished in Hillsboro after quick actions by local fire departments Friday afternoon.

The Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said the fire was in the area of 1000 block of 331st West.

Aside from TVF&R, Hillsboro and Forest Grove responded to the fire.

The fire was successfully extinguished before spreading, with TVF&R saying no structures or injuries occurred.

Officials estimate two acres were burnt.

