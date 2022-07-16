Multiple shots fired at Hazel Dell apartments, 2 injured

HAZEL DELL Wash. (KPTV) - Two people were injured when several shots were fired at an apartment complex in Hazel Dell on Friday night.

Police arrived on the scene at Windsor Estate Apartments around 10 p.m. at 7912 NE 18th Avenue.

Deputies heard gunfire at the scene and collected evidence that more than a dozen shots had been fired, according to a statement from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Two people were injured in the shooting but both were expected to survive. No arrests were immediately made as authorities continued to investigate.

