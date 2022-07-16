Murder suspect in custody after deadly Hillsboro shooting

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting early Monday morning.

Hillsboro police say Enrique Tapia has been charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Officers first responded just before 12:30 a.m. Monday, to a shooting near Southeast 11th and Southeast Walnut. They found a man in the parking lot who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hillsboro Fire Department. Police identified the man as 40-year-old Hillsboro resident Juan Javier Moncivais.

People who live in the area told FOX 12 at the time that they heard six to eight gunshots. Some called 911, while others didn’t. This close to July 4th, some people thought the sound was still someone lighting fireworks.

“I didn’t even think of calling the police or anything. I just thought it was fireworks,” one neighbor said.

