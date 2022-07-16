Advertisement

One person shot in Portland, one person detained

Police vehicle
Police vehicle(KCTV5)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 2:16 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One person was shot in Portland on Saturday and taken to a local hospital.

The 911 call came into dispatch around noon for the shooting near the 3500 block of North Commercial Avenue.

Police had one person detained and they were not looking for any other suspects, a PPB spokesperson told FOX 12.

The condition of the victim and the motivation for the shooting were not available as police continued their investigation.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

police lights
2 dead after vehicle crashes into power pole near Lyons
A new report released by Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office shows a sharp increase in gun...
New report shows sharp increase in Portland gun violence
Springfield Fire crews rescued three cats and three dogs from a burning home in Eugene on...
Firefighters rescue 3 cats, 3 dogs from burning home in Eugene
FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans.
Oregon call center prepares for 988 suicide hotline rollout