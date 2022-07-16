One person shot in Portland, one person detained

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One person was shot in Portland on Saturday and taken to a local hospital.

The 911 call came into dispatch around noon for the shooting near the 3500 block of North Commercial Avenue.

Police had one person detained and they were not looking for any other suspects, a PPB spokesperson told FOX 12.

The condition of the victim and the motivation for the shooting were not available as police continued their investigation.

