Oregon call center prepares for 988 suicide hotline rollout

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Starting Saturday, Oregonians and people across the U.S. will have a quicker way to access mental health services when they’re in a crisis.

“Easy to remember, easy to dial,” Dwight Holton, the Lines for Life CEO, said.

All you have to do is call or text 988. You can also talk with a crisis counselor online.

“No one is embarrassed to call 911 when they have a fender bender or when they’re having a medical emergency and they need to get help. Likewise, we should not have any embarrassment or trepidation about getting help for a mental health crisis. So, this is really a matter of attacking the stigma,” Holton said.

Lines for Life is one of two organizations that run the call center behind 988 in Oregon. They’ve added 70 more people to their team, ready to be there for you in your time of need.

“Once you get to us, you’ll find somebody who’s highly trained to be supportive, to get into the mud with you, understand what your challenges are, and help you find a way to hope and find a way forward,” he said.

You can also call if you’re worried about someone else -whether that’s a loved one or a stranger.

“We expect to be hearing from more what we call third-party callers people calling about somebody else they’re concerned for in the community,” Holton said.

So, if you see someone on the street having a crisis, Holton said you can call 988 instead of 911.

When in-person intervention is needed, they can dispatch one of their mobile crisis teams.

“For those calls that are really truly behavioral health calls, there’s no reason to send law enforcement into that situation. It’s safer for everybody if you have a behavioral health response,” Holton said. “We also know that law enforcement response can be traumatic and that’s the last thing you need for someone who’s struggling with their mental health if there aren’t other factors that indicate you need law enforcement there.”

For now, people who call 988 will be routed by their area code, not their geo-location. If you have an Oregon number, you’ll reach a call center here but others will be routed to resources in their area code. Holton said they hope to have geo-location technology in the coming years.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.