Advertisement

Pedestrian killed in Portland crash involving 2 vehicles

Discarded crime scene tape
Discarded crime scene tape(Source: Michael Williams, WAVE News)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:40 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One person died Saturday morning in a crash involving two vehicles.

The victim was a pedestrian and died at the scene, according to Portland police.

Southeast Holgate was closed at Southeast 100th Avenue while police worked the scene.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more details enter the newsroom.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans.
Oregon call center prepares for 988 suicide hotline rollout
Police lights
Multiple shots fired at Hazel Dell apartments, 2 injured
988 National Suicide Hotline launching Saturday in Oregon
Family and friends remember Kevin McDowell, hold memorial on Friday