Pedestrian killed in Portland crash involving 2 vehicles
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:40 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One person died Saturday morning in a crash involving two vehicles.
The victim was a pedestrian and died at the scene, according to Portland police.
Southeast Holgate was closed at Southeast 100th Avenue while police worked the scene.
This is a developing news story and will be updated as more details enter the newsroom.
