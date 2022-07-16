Pedestrian killed in Portland crash involving 2 vehicles

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One person died Saturday morning in a crash involving two vehicles.

The victim was a pedestrian and died at the scene, according to Portland police.

Southeast Holgate was closed at Southeast 100th Avenue while police worked the scene.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more details enter the newsroom.

