Portland police investigating Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood shooting

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:44 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is responding to a Friday evening shooting in Southeast Portland.

An investigation is now underway causing a road closure between SE 122nd Avenue and SE 125th Avenue on Powell Boulevard.

At this time, police have not said if anyone was injured.

This is developing news and will be updated as more information becomes available.

