Portland Timbers and Thorns volunteer with Habitat for Humanity

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - All week long the Portland Timbers and Thorns have been out in the community serving with various non-profits for their 11th annual Stand Together Week.

Timbers star Diego Chara and Thorns star Emily Menges showed up at the Habitat for Humanity site at Southeast 136th and Foster on Friday to help build homes.

They say the community has given so much to them and that they want to take advantage of this opportunity to give back.

Over the years the Timbers and Thorns have participated in 276 volunteer events like the one at Habitat for Humanity Friday. Hundreds of other volunteers have joined the players in their efforts, clocking in more than 22,000 hours of community service.

Stand Together Week aims to help non-profits who are serving youth, protecting the environment, or working on social justice issues. The mission is to harness the power of sport to improve the lives of families in the region.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.