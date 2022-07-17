2 dead in Vancouver house party shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Two people were shot and killed at a large house party in Vancouver early Sunday morning.

Around 1:20 a.m., 911 dispatch received a report of a shooting at the home in the 3600 block of East 11th Street where a large party involving more than 50 people was happening, according to a statement from Vancouver Police.

When officers arrived at the home, they found three people with gunshot wounds, one was dead. Two people were taken to an area hospital, where one died.

Shortly thereafter, police said, a fourth gunshot victim, connected to the house party, arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle. The two surviving victims are in serious condition.

Police said witnesses have provided limited information to investigators.

