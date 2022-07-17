Advertisement

3 shootings within 30 minutes in Portland Sunday, 2 dead

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 7:34 AM PDT
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two more lives were lost in Portland as police investigate three more shootings within 30 minutes of each other early Sunday morning.

The first happened at 2:15 a.m. and a wounded man showed up at a hospital after a shooting on West Burnside. He is expected to recover.

Shooting scene on SE Burnside in Portland early Sunday morning, July 17, 2022.
Shooting scene on SE Burnside in Portland early Sunday morning, July 17, 2022.(KPTV)

While officers were investigating that first shooting in Old Town, they heard two shots fired a few blocks north. No one was injured.

Then at 2:52 a.m. police rushed to Southeast Belmont Street for another shooting. A man had died. A woman died later at a hospital.

Portland police said they had to bring in dayshift officers to help in the investigations.

