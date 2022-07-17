3 shootings within 30 minutes in Portland Sunday, 2 dead
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two more lives were lost in Portland as police investigate three more shootings within 30 minutes of each other early Sunday morning.
The first happened at 2:15 a.m. and a wounded man showed up at a hospital after a shooting on West Burnside. He is expected to recover.
While officers were investigating that first shooting in Old Town, they heard two shots fired a few blocks north. No one was injured.
Then at 2:52 a.m. police rushed to Southeast Belmont Street for another shooting. A man had died. A woman died later at a hospital.
Portland police said they had to bring in dayshift officers to help in the investigations.
