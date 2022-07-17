Another cool day Sunday, then heating back up Monday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Just as we expected, it was a pretty gray, cool day in the western valleys with many of us seeing some morning drizzle. No measurable rainfall, though, except for trace amounts recorded in Newport. Partly to mostly cloudy skies lingered for the entire day, but we did see some afternoon and evening sunbreaks. Our high temperature in Portland topped out a little cooler than anticipated-- 76 degrees.

Tomorrow will be a pretty similar day temperature-wise, but it should be a slightly brighter start with a thinner marine layer overhead. We’ll see partly cloudy skies in the morning clearing more quickly, leading to a mostly sunny afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

We’ll be heating back up on Monday with even more sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, then our hottest day comes on Tuesday with highs around 90 degrees.

Pretty typical summer weather follows for the rest of the work week and into next weekend-- lots of sunshine, no wet weather, temperatures in the 80s and comfortably cool nights.

