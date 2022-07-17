Cooler End to Weekend, Turning Sunnier

Good morning! We’re ending the weekend on another “cool” note, it’ll be a bit cloudy again to start. Expect to see some morning clouds and partly cloudy skies until later this afternoon. By evening we’ll be seeing mostly sunshine! Temperatures will again be in the mid 70s for highs though.

Tomorrow, we expect just a few morning clouds, but a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will also be warming up, mainly into the low 80s. On Tuesday, we expect to see the hottest day in our forecast. Temperatures should touch right around 90° and be a sunny day. The rest of the week remains warm, but a little more comfortable. Temperatures will range from the low to upper 80s and we’ll see mostly sunny days.

Overnight lows this week will also remain comfortable and provide relief from the warm temperatures. Lows will hover in the upper 50s to lower 60s, with tonight being the coolest night in our forecast.

