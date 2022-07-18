1 dead, 2 injured in 3 vehicle crash on southbound I-5 near Hazel Dell

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 5 were closed for several hours on Monday morning due to a deadly crash near Hazel Dell.

Just after 10 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation Southwest tweeted that a crash had occurred near 99th Street. All southbound lanes were immediately blocked.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash. Washington State Patrol said two vehicles - a Acura RDX and a Subaru Outback - were stopped in the right lane due to an earlier crash that was blocking traffic when a Ford F-150 did not stop and hit the first vehicle, pushing it into the second.

The driver of the Acura, identified as 64-year-old Judith Cherryhomes, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger in the Subaru were taken to PeaceHealth Southwest for treatment of unknown injuries.

The driver of the Ford was not injured. WSP said the cause of the crash was ”inattention.” Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

All southbound traffic was rerouted onto Interstate 205 at the I-5/I-205 split. The southbound lanes were reopened at about 1:20 p.m.

