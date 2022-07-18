Antelope man found dead in crash on Highway 293

WASCO COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was found dead after a rollover crash on Highway 293 Thursday night, according to Oregon State Police.

At around 10:40 p.m., OSP received a report about a driver who did not come home the night before, and troopers began searching for him.

Troopers found the car hidden in a marsh off of highway 293. The driver, 35-year-old Nilton Cardenas, was found dead in the car. A witness reported that the driver passed them on the highway going very fast at around 3 a.m. OSP said it appears the driver left the road shortly after passing the witness and rolled several times before the car came to a rest.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.