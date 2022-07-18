Briefly hot Tuesday & Wednesday afternoons, then cooler late week

Our stable summertime weather pattern is here and likely remains in place through at least the next 10 days. This is the most reliable weather time of the entire year in NW Oregon and SW Washington. Enjoy! That means high temperatures at/above 75 degrees through the next 10 days and rain is very unlikely through the end of the month.

Of course, temperatures and morning cloud cover fluctuates quite a bit west of the Cascades due to cooler ocean air sloshing in and out of the valleys each day. And we get enough of that cooling air to keep us from getting REALLY hot through at least Saturday. Temperatures do just touch 90 tomorrow and Wednesday for warmer days, then cool again back to around 80 Thursday through Saturday.

There are hints we MAY have a heatwave next week and you see the warming trend starting Sunday on the 7-day forecast.

Fire weather remains mild so far this season with no large blazes burning in Oregon and no lightning outbreaks in sight. Good so far...

