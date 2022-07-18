Director of Portland Housing Bureau resigning after five years

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Housing Bureau has announced the resignation of Director Shannon Callahan effective Aug. 1. Callahan has been Director of the PHB since 2017.

In a release announcing Callahan’s resignation, PHB applauded the Director’s work including the development of nearly 6,000 new units of affordable housing, the development of a ten-year goal to create more than 2,000 units of housing for the homeless, and cash assistance to more than 30,000 families through Portland’s COVID relief programs.

“I want to thank Director Callahan for her service, and particularly for exceeding our commitments to voters with the Portland Housing Bond,” said Mayor Ted Wheeler, who appointed Director Callahan. “We are grateful for her leadership.”

In Monday’s release, Callahan cited being ready for new challenges as the reason for her departure.

“It has been a privilege to work with the dedicated, passionate, and exceptional team of public servants at the bureau,” Callahan said. “After five years, though, it is time for me to move on to other opportunities and challenges.”

A national search is now underway to find a replacement for Callahan, Commissioner Dan Ryan said.

