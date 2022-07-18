Driver dies after hitting parked car, rolling down embankment on NE Marine Drive

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver was killed in a crash that occurred on Northeast Marine Drive early Monday morning.

Just before 5:30 a.m., North Precinct officers were called out to a crash on Northeast Marine Drive near Northeast 112th Avenue. Police said officers found a vehicle that rolled down the embankment after hitting a parked vehicle.

The driver of the car, who was the only person inside, was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no one inside the parked vehicle, according to police.

The Major Crash Team will lead the ongoing investigation. Northeast Marine Drive will be closed from Northeast 33rd Avenue to Northeast 122nd Avenue during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-192019.

